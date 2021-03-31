Log in
Canada Producer Prices Climb in February at Fastest Pace in Four Decades

03/31/2021 | 09:14am EDT
By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian producer prices climbed in February at their fastest pace in over 40 years, likely kindling worries that a surge in inflation is in the offing.

Canada's industrial product price index rose 2.6% in February from the previous month, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations weren't immediately available. Furthermore, January's data were revised to indicate the index rose at a faster 2.3% clip, versus the earlier estimate of a 2% gain.

The data on producers prices for January and February mark the first time, since Statistics Canada began collecting these figures, that there were consecutive months of 2%-plus gains. The data agency said gains were widespread among the major commodity groups, with 17 of the 21 groups tracked recording month-over-month increases.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

On a 12-month basis, the producer-price index rose 7.1%, or the fastest one-year increase in nearly a decade.

The Canadian data mirrors what's happening in the U.S. For the first time since July 2019, the U.S. producer-price index is outpacing the consumer-price index, according to Department of Labor data for January and February.

The Bank of Canada has said that it expects inflation to move temporarily to about 3% in the next few months, reflecting base-year effects from deep price drops at the onset of the pandemic. The central bank then expects annual inflation to moderate as the base-year effects dissipate and spare economic capacity weighs on output.

Meanwhile, prices for raw materials, which track prices paid by manufacturers, rose 6.6% in February from the previous month. On a 12-month basis, prices for raw materials climbed 17.1%, or the biggest one-year advance in nearly three years.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-21 0913ET

