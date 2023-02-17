Advanced search
Canada Producer Prices Recover With Slight Rise in January

02/17/2023 | 08:57am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


OTTAWA--Producer prices in Canada edged higher in the first month of the new year, recovering after declines the past two months, though Canadian companies paid slightly less for raw materials thanks to a drop in crude energy prices.

Statistics Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.4% in January from the month before. On a 12-month basis, the producer-price index was 5.4% higher.

Excluding energy products, producer prices were still up 0.4% on-month in January, the data agency said.

Prices for energy and petroleum products rose for the month after a steep drop in December, and against a year earlier were up almost 20%, Statistics Canada said.

The industrial product price index measures the prices that manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Prices for raw materials, which track prices paid by manufacturers, ticked down 0.1% from December. Compared with a year earlier, prices for raw materials were 1.2% higher in January.

Prices for crude energy products were down 1.4% on a monthly basis, mainly thanks to lower natural gas prices with warmer-than-expected weather in the U.S. and Europe, the agency said. Still, prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap climbed 2.3% month-over-month, led by higher prices for gold, silver and platinum group metal ores and concentrates.

Annual consumer inflation has eased from last summer's peak in recent months, dipping to 6.3% in December from 6.8% the month before.

The Bank of Canada, which targets consumer inflation of 2%, lifted its benchmark policy rate a further quarter percentage point in January to a 15-year high, but said it was pausing its tightening campaign to monitor how the economy responds to higher rates. Statistics Canada is scheduled to release consumer price index data for January on Tuesday.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0856ET

HOT NEWS