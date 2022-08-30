Canada Records C$2.69 Billion Current Account Surplus in 2Q

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account surplus was virtually unchanged in the second quarter, after Canada's data agency significantly revised its first-quarter report.

The country's current account, or the broadest indicator of Canada's trading and investing relationship with other nations, posted a surplus of 2.69 billion Canadian dollars ($2.07 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

The first quarter's surplus was revised to C$2.65 billion from C$5.03 billion previously due to profits taken by foreign investors, the agency said.

Canada's trade in goods hit a surplus of C$12.5 billion in the second quarter, still the largest since 2008. Higher energy prices along with metal and non-metallic mineral products were the biggest contributors, Statistics Canada said.

Also in the second quarter, Canada's investment-income deficit continued to widen, reaching $4.6 billion as payments increased by more than receipts. This was the largest deficit since the fourth quarter of 2014, the agency said.

Direct investment in Canada totaled C$37.4 billion as mergers and acquisitions activity accounted for C$13.7 billion in the second quarter and mainly involved firms located in the U.S.

