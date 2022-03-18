Log in
Canada Retail Sales Climb 3.2% in January

03/18/2022 | 09:06am EDT
By Kim Mackrael


OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales rose in January, surpassing expectations, led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers. A small decline in retail sales is expected in February.

Retail sales rose 3.2% in January to a seasonally adjusted 58.94 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of US$46.68 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a 2.4% advance in the month, according to economists at TD Securities.

In volume--or price-adjusted--terms, January retail sales were up 2.9%.

Sales increased in January in nine of the 11 sectors tracked by the data agency. The overall advance was led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, which rose 5.3% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada said its early indicators for retail sales in February suggest a decline of 0.5%. That figure is based on a relatively small proportion of respondents and may be revised.


Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-22 0906ET

