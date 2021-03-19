Log in
Canada Retail Sales Fell 1.1% in January -- Update

03/19/2021 | 09:29am EDT
By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales fell for a second consecutive month in January as economic restrictions meant to curb a second wave of Covid-19 cases continued to weigh on activity.

Retail sales declined 1.1% in January, to 52.55 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $42.08 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday. The data agency had previously estimated January retail sales would fall by a steeper 3.3%, and markets were anticipating a 3.0% decline.

In the previous month, retail sales fell a revised 3.7%, more than the 3.4% Statistics Canada had initially reported.

In volume terms, January's retail sales fell 1.6%.

Statistics Canada, which has been providing early estimates of some data during the Covid-19 pandemic, said it anticipates retail sales in February will rise by 4.0%.

That would correspond with the easing of economic restrictions in some regions of the country, as the seven-day average of confirmed Covid-19 cases declined from its January peak.

"It's been a rocky ride for Canadian retailers, and that could continue if a third wave requires business closures again," CIBC Capital Markets economist Royce Mendes said.

He added that looking further ahead, retailers could face further headwinds from households diverting more of their spending toward services as they become available again.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 0928ET

