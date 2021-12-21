Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Retail Sales Jump 1.6% in October

12/21/2021 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Viera

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales rose sharply in October on increased activity at new-car dealerships.

Retail sales advanced 1.6% in October to a seasonally adjusted 57.61 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $44.51 billion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market consensus was for a 1% rise in the month, according to economists at TD Securities.

Core retail sales--which exclude gasoline stations, and motor vehicle and parts dealers--increased 1.5%.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, retail sales rose 0.9% in October.

In the previous month, retail sales fell by a revised 0.3%, versus an earlier estimate of a 0.6% drop.

Statistics Canada said its early indicators for retail sales in November suggest an increase of 1.2%.

The October retail report showed seven out of 11 sectors tracked by Statistics Canada posted higher sales, led by a 2.8% at new-car dealerships.

In a separate release, Statistics Canada said early estimates suggest wholesalers posted a 2.7% increase in shipments in November. Data issued last week indicated October wholesale transactions climbed 1.4% in the month.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 0908ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:14aInflation Worries and Biden's Spending Bill; Ben Bernanke Book on the Way
DJ
09:13aEurope considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world
RE
09:13aCanada Nov retail sales seen up 1.2% as Oct sales beat forecasts
RE
09:12aSouth Africa's Massmart flags wider annual loss due to looting
RE
09:12aU.S. believes bilateral engagement with Russia will take place in January - diplomat
RE
09:11aCanada Nov wholesale trade most likely rose 2.7% - Statscan flash estimate
RE
09:09aTurkish watchdog moves to ease currency impact on bank capital
RE
09:08aIndian Oil says fire at Haldia refinery unit kills 3, injures 44
RE
09:08aCanada Retail Sales Jump 1.6% in October
DJ
08:59aUK'S TRUSS SAYS : nothing has changed in Brexit talks after Frost quit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
3Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
5Nickel Mines : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

HOT NEWS