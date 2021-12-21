Canada Retail Sales Jump 1.6% in October

By Paul Viera

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales rose sharply in October on increased activity at new-car dealerships.

Retail sales advanced 1.6% in October to a seasonally adjusted 57.61 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $44.51 billion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market consensus was for a 1% rise in the month, according to economists at TD Securities.

Core retail sales--which exclude gasoline stations, and motor vehicle and parts dealers--increased 1.5%.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, retail sales rose 0.9% in October.

In the previous month, retail sales fell by a revised 0.3%, versus an earlier estimate of a 0.6% drop.

Statistics Canada said its early indicators for retail sales in November suggest an increase of 1.2%.

The October retail report showed seven out of 11 sectors tracked by Statistics Canada posted higher sales, led by a 2.8% at new-car dealerships.

In a separate release, Statistics Canada said early estimates suggest wholesalers posted a 2.7% increase in shipments in November. Data issued last week indicated October wholesale transactions climbed 1.4% in the month.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 0908ET