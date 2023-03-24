By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Retail sales in Canada recovered in January, driven higher by motor vehicle and parts dealers and gas stations.

Sales increased 1.4% in January from the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted 66.37 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about US$48.38 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday. The result was stronger than the data agency's preliminary estimate last month for a 0.7% rise in sales, following downwardly revised flat sales in December and a dip of 0.2% the month before.

The statistics agency said that early indications from companies suggest that retail sales declined 0.6% in February, though the figure is an estimate and will be revised.

