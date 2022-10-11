Canada, Rio Tinto to invest in R&D, cutting emissions at Quebec plant

OTTAWA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada and Rio Tinto Ltd
will invest up to C$737 million ($533.6 million) over
eight years to cut carbon emissions and expand research and
development at a Quebec mineral processing plant, the government
and company said on Tuesday.
The federal government will invest up to C$222 million,
according to a statement. The Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility,
which currently processes titanium dioxide and scandium oxide in
the town of Sorel-Tracy, employs 1,400 and will hire an
additional 150 people with the new investments.
The investments are aimed at quadrupling the production of
scandium oxide to 12 tonnes per year from 3 tonnes currently, a
Rio Tinto spokesman said. Scandium is a critical mineral used to
make lightweight aluminum alloys that help extend the range of
electric vehicles (EVs).
The plant will also develop new techniques for smelting
titanium dioxide, steel and metal powders with the aim of
reducing carbon emissions by up to 70%, the company said in a
statement.
"Today's announcement... cements Canada's position not only
as the green supplier and responsible supplier of critical
minerals, but also as a strategic partner of choice for our
friends and allies around the world," Industry Minister
Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a news conference.
Canada has budgeted billions of dollars to try to scale up
critical mineral production to fuel domestic EV manufacturing as
the globe pivots toward clean energy.
($1 = 1.3812 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon; editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)