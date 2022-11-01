Advanced search
Canada Seeks to Bolster Economy With Push for More Immigrants

11/01/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada is aiming to attract a half-million immigrants in 2025, roughly 25% higher than last year's level, as the country continues its aggressive push to replenish its aging labor force.

Canada released its annual immigration targets on Tuesday, with the aim of building upon last year's total of 405,000 newcomers. It reiterated its goal of settling 431,000 permanent residents in Canada this year, and is working toward attracting an additional 1.45 million immigrants for the three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2025. In 2025, Canada is eyeing the entry of 500,000 immigrants.

Because of immigration, Canada's population over the past half-decade grew at almost twice the pace of its Group of Seven peers, according to Statistics Canada data. Recent census figures issued last week indicated more than 8.3 million people, or almost one-quarter, of Canada's population are immigrants, the biggest share among G7 economies.

"Canada needs more people, Canadians understand the need to continue to grow our population if we're going to meet the needs of the labor force if we're going to rebalance a worrying demographic trend," said Sean Fraser, Canada's immigration minister.

Mr. Fraser said Canada wants 60% of newcomers arriving between 2023 to 2025 to qualify as economic immigrants. Canada said its most acute labor shortages are in the areas of health care, manufacturing, building trades, and science and engineering. In building trades, for instance, it is anticipated that nearly a quarter of construction workers will retire by the end of 2031.

Statistics Canada estimates that, based on current demographic trends, immigrants could represent anywhere from 29% to 34% of the Canadian populace in two decades, or by 2041.

Among major economies, Canada is rare because there is largely a political consensus that immigrants are needed to help drive growth. The major political parties, led by the governing Liberals and Conservatives, design platforms and strategies aimed at appealing to ethnic communities.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1351ET

