Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Sheds 62,600 Jobs in December

01/08/2021 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--The Canadian economy shed jobs in December for the first time since the spring, as provincial leaders tightened economic restrictions to deal with a surge in reported Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Canadian employment declined by a net 62,600 jobs in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a decline of 30,000 jobs, according to economists with TD Securities.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 8.6% in December, compared with the previous month's 8.5% level. Traders anticipated the unemployment rate would increase to 8.7%, according to TD Securities.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 0854ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aAcacia terminates merger agreement with Cisco
RE
09:03aU.S. Labor Nonfarm Payrolls Down 140K in December -- Update
DJ
09:01aTesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV
RE
08:55aWall Street set for record open as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
RE
08:55aGraph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities
NE
08:55aCanada Sheds 62,600 Jobs in December
DJ
08:54aCanada loses 62,600 jobs in December, first decline since April
RE
08:50aU.S. to introduce new fraud, abuse checks for small business pandemic aid program - sources
RE
08:48aGOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA : Press briefing by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu and Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu at the end of the Cabinet meeting
PU
08:48aU.S. Labor Nonfarm Payrolls Down 140K in December
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ