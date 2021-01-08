Canada Sheds 62,600 Jobs in December

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--The Canadian economy shed jobs in December for the first time since the spring, as provincial leaders tightened economic restrictions to deal with a surge in reported Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Canadian employment declined by a net 62,600 jobs in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a decline of 30,000 jobs, according to economists with TD Securities.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 8.6% in December, compared with the previous month's 8.5% level. Traders anticipated the unemployment rate would increase to 8.7%, according to TD Securities.

