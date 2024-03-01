By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada on Friday said it would toughen foreign-investment rules as they apply to the domestic video-game industry, with a focus on potential national-security risks posed by state-sponsored actors.

In a statement issued after the close of financial markets, Canada's Industry minister -- who has responsibility over foreign-investment rules -- said investments and proposed takeovers in the domestic video-game industry made by state-backed entities would be subject to enhanced scrutiny.

François-Philippe Champagne said the policy tweaks are in response to state-sponsored or influenced investors that may invest in the video-game sector with the aim "to propagate disinformation or manipulate information in a manner injurious to Canada's national security."

Champagne didn't provide specific examples nor name specific countries in the statement. The most recent Canada data, covering the 2022-23 fiscal year, indicate that 32 foreign-backed investments or takeovers were subject to further review due to national-security risks. Of the 32, Canada ordered the divestment of three China-backed deals, all in the critical-minerals sector, while China-backed investors backed out of seven proposed transactions.

Almost a third of the highest-grossing mobile games outside of China were developed by Chinese companies, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

According to the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, the video-game industry employs 32,000 full-time workers and generates annual sales of over 3 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $2.2 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1723ET