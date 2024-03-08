By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Unemployment in Canada ticked back up last month as another month of relatively solid hiring was again outpaced by the country's booming population.

February's employment growth was driven by an increase in full-time work and largely in services industries, a sign of lingering labor market resilience in the face of sharply higher interest rates that have dampened economic activity. Still, a further cooling in wage growth points to some easing in inflationary pressures, supporting the central bank decision this week to hold interest rates steady.

The number of employed working-aged people in Canada increased by 40,700 in February from the month before, while the unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage point higher at 5.8%, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The pace of hiring was the strongest in five months and beat market expectations for the addition of a modest 20,000 jobs.

The increase in unemployment for the month offset's the unexpected dip in the jobless rate to start the year. After climbing from April to November last year, the unemployment rate has held relatively steady in recent months. Labor force participation, the proportion of the working age population employed or looking for work was steady at 65.3% last month.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.0% from 4.8% in January.

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem this week said the country's labor market has come back into better balance, with an unemployment rate that while up remains low historically and vacancy levels that have declined to more normal levels. But he is looking for more signs wage growth has begun to ease.

The central bank on Wednesday held its policy rate at 5%, arguing that with annual inflation still close to a full percentage point above its 2% target and underlying price pressures persisting, more time was needed to give high rates a chance to work through the economy. Macklem noted the labor market has so far adjusted gradually and relatively smoothly to past rate increases that have contributed to the slowdown in the economy.

Wage growth, which has for months outpaced broader inflation in Canada and been a source of concern for the central bank, eased again in February. Average hourly wages for permanent employees were up 4.9% from a year earlier, softer than the 5.1% growth economists anticipated and down from January's 5.3% advance.

Total hours worked were little changed month-over-month, rising 0.3%, but were up 1.3% on a year earlier.

February's employment growth was at a similar pace to the month before, when 37,300 jobs were added to the economy. Still, that again lagged population growth, which was 83,400 last month and helped drive a rise in the labor force.

Canada's employment rate, the proportion of the population 15 and older who are employed, slipped 0.1 point to 61.5% in February, a fifth consecutive monthly fall and the longest downward stretch since drop that ended in early 2009.

Statistics Canada's survey showed all the jobs added in February were in full-time employment, which climbed by 70,600 from the month before, and more than made up for a 29,900 fall in part-time jobs. On a year ago, full-time employment was up 259,900, and part-time jobs up 108,100.

By sector, employment was up solidly in accommodation and food services, taking back most of the losses in January, though levels remain below those prior to the pandemic. Employment in professional, scientific and technical services also rose for the month, again offsetting a decline the month before, but job numbers declined in manufacturing, agriculture, and in business, building and other support services

The ranks of the self-employed were up 1.5%, the first month increase since August, and there was little change in the number of public and private sector employees.

