By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Employment in Canada dipped slightly last month amid continued growth in the labor force, allowing the jobless rate to rise to a more than two-year high.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy lost a net 2,200 jobs in March, after employment increased 40,700 the month before. Market expectations were for the addition of 25,000 jobs, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate was 6.1%, the highest since January 2022 when workplaces were struck by another Covid-19 strain. Expectations were for the jobless rate to advance to 5.9% after it ticked up to 5.8% in February.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in March was 0.2 point higher at 5.2%.

