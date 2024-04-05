By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada shed jobs for the first time in eight months in March even as the labor market continued to expand, pushing the unemployment rate to its highest in years.

The number of employed working-aged people in Canada dipped by 2,200 in March from the month before, while the unemployment rate was 0.3 percentage point higher at 6.1%, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The pull back in hiring was softer than the modest 25,000 jobs economists expected the economy to add, while the jobless rate was the highest since November 2017, outside a bump up in unemployment in January 2022 when workplaces were again struck was a new strain of Covid-19.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate was 0.2 point higher at 5.2%. In contrast, U.S. employers in March added a stronger-than-expected 303,000 jobs and the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8%, department data showed.

The weak picture in Canada supports the central bank's view the labor market continues to ease, though wage growth offers a worrying sign of lingering inflationary pressures. The data is the last major indicator the Bank of Canada will collect before next week's monetary policy meeting.

Employment growth has cooled since the middle of last year when economic growth stalled, though the country has still managed to add more than 75,000 jobs since the start of 2024 amid high immigration and with the economy showing signs of accelerated growth in the first quarter. The labor force grew 57,700 last month but the employment rate, the proportion of the working-age population that is employed, was down for a sixth straight month to 61.4%, 0.9 percentage point lower than a year earlier

Total hours worked were little changed on-month, though up 0.7% compared with a year earlier.

Bank of Canada policymakers during last month's policy deliberations noted labor market conditions continued to move into better balance, and various indicators were pointing to a gradual rather than sudden slowdown. They also highlighted separate payroll numbers pointing to easing wage growth.

The central bank next decides on rates Wednesday and economists widely expect officials to again remain on the sidelines, though their comments will be watched closely for hints of a coming pivot toward rate cuts later in the year after annual inflation cooled to 2.8% in February.

Wage growth, which has for months outpaced broader of inflation in Canada and been a source of concern for the central bank, rebounded slightly in March. Average hourly wages for permanent employees rose 5.0% from a year earlier, matching the advance economists anticipated and up from 4.9% growth the prior month.

Statistics Canada's survey showed the drop in employment was focused in three industries and led by accommodation and food services, which lost 27,000 jobs. Employment also fell in professional, scientific and technical services, and in wholesale and retail trade.

Private-sector employment was little changed for a fourth month running, and has held steady for eight of the nine months since June, the agency said. Jobs in the public sector were also little changed in March, though from a year earlier the segment has shown strong job growth, adding some 202,000 jobs where the private sector has increased by 141,000.

Self-employment was down, partially offsetting an increase the month before.

With the dip in employment and unemployment climbing last month, the labor-force participation rate--the proportion of the working-age population who were either employed or unemployed--stood at 65.3% for a third consecutive month.

