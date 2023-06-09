By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Employment in Canada expectedly fell in May, nudging the jobless rate higher for the month.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy lost a net 17,300 jobs for the month, following a gain of 41,400 in April. Market expectations were for a gain of 21,300 jobs in May, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate in May was slightly higher at 5.2%. Expectations were for the jobless rate to rise to 5.1% from 5.0% in April.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in May was up at 4.2%.

