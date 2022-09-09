Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.4% in August

09/09/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Glenn Johnson


OTTAWA--Canada saw fewer jobs in August while the unemployment rate increased for the first time in seven months and average hourly wages continued to rise, fueling inflationary pressures.

Canada's jobless rate was 5.4% in August, up half a percentage point from the record low of 4.9% observed in June and July. This was the first increase not attributed to tightening of public health restrictions since May 2020, when the unemployment rate reached its Covid-19 pandemic peak.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that employment fell by a net 39,700 jobs in August from July after a drop of 30,600 the previous month. The decrease since May has been primarily in full-time work, the data agency said.

Market expectations were for jobs growth of 15,000 and an unemployment rate of 5%, according to economists at TD Securities.

There were 28,000 fewer public-sector employees in August, while the number of employees in the private sector and self-employed workers held steady.

Total hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July. On a year-over-year basis, total hours worked were up 3.7%.

Average hourly wages were up 5.4% on year for the month, the data agency said, while the consensus was for a 5.5% hike.

The continued record low unemployment rate and wage increases will likely put pressure on the Bank of Canada to continue to raise its overnight target rate from the current 3.25%. Businesses have also complained they are unable to increase production and sales due to an inability to find workers.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, and traders and economists widely expect another hike. The policy rate started the year at 0.25%.


Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 0903ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aIndia's top court grants bail to journalist two years after his arrest
RE
09:21aEcb has agreed to start discussions on shrinking its balance she…
RE
09:21aKing Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
RE
09:19aIAEA 'satisfied' with AUKUS engagement on submarine plan, report says
RE
09:19aRussian Unistream bank in talks on instant money transfers to India, Turkey
RE
09:18aEU finance ministers back next $5 billion loan to Ukraine
RE
09:16aMexican Congress backs Army taking control of National Guard
RE
09:11aEU countries ask bloc to propose windfall revenue cap for power firms - document
RE
09:10aGERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER : Will get state support done for vng…
RE
09:09aBitcoin last up 9.0% at $21,068.00; ether up 5.1% at $1,718.40…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags

HOT NEWS