Canada Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.4% in August

OTTAWA--Canada saw fewer jobs in August while the unemployment rate increased for the first time in seven months and average hourly wages continued to rise, fueling inflationary pressures.

Canada's jobless rate was 5.4% in August, up half a percentage point from the record low of 4.9% observed in June and July. This was the first increase not attributed to tightening of public health restrictions since May 2020, when the unemployment rate reached its Covid-19 pandemic peak.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that employment fell by a net 39,700 jobs in August from July after a drop of 30,600 the previous month. The decrease since May has been primarily in full-time work, the data agency said.

Market expectations were for jobs growth of 15,000 and an unemployment rate of 5%, according to economists at TD Securities.

There were 28,000 fewer public-sector employees in August, while the number of employees in the private sector and self-employed workers held steady.

Total hours worked were unchanged in August, following a decline of 0.5% in July. On a year-over-year basis, total hours worked were up 3.7%.

Average hourly wages were up 5.4% on year for the month, the data agency said, while the consensus was for a 5.5% hike.

The continued record low unemployment rate and wage increases will likely put pressure on the Bank of Canada to continue to raise its overnight target rate from the current 3.25%. Businesses have also complained they are unable to increase production and sales due to an inability to find workers.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, and traders and economists widely expect another hike. The policy rate started the year at 0.25%.

