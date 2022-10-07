Canada Unemployment Rate Slips to 5.2% in September

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canada's unemployment rate edged lower in September, while average hourly wages continued to increase, fueling inflationary pressures.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that employment gained a net 21,100 jobs in September from August. Economists at TD Securities had forecast a gain of 20,000.

Both full-time and part-time work held steady, the data agency said. Canada added 5,700 full-time jobs and 15,400 part-time jobs in the month.

Canada's jobless rate slipped to 5.2% in September from the 5.4% reported a month earlier. When calculated using the U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in September was 4.1%.

The number of unemployed Canadians fell by 41,000 in the month, Statistics Canada said.

The labor-force participation rate, or the proportion of the working-age population who were either employed or unemployed, edged lower by 0.1 percentage point from September to 64.7%. The numbers have been declining steadily since 2002, due in large part to the population aging, as retirements among the baby boomers puts downward pressure on labor supply in Canada, the agency said.

Statistics Canada said employment gains in educational services and health care and social assistance were offset by losses in manufacturing; information, culture and recreation; transportation and warehousing and public administration jobs.

Total hours worked fell 0.6% from August and rose 2.4% from a year ago.

Year-over-year wage growth remained above 5% for a fourth consecutive month with the average hourly wages of employees rising 5.2% from a year ago, the data agency said. The consensus was for a 5.6% increase.

Higher wages are one of the reasons behind the Bank of Canada's hawkish move to tackle inflation with several recent hikes in the bank rate.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said further interest-rate increases are required to tame inflation as there is little evidence the consumer price index is weakening. He also said the labor market remains very tight with job vacancies at elevated levels and wage growth broadening.

"All signs point to an economy that is clearly in excess demand," Mr. Macklem said. "The clear implication is that further rate increases are warranted."

