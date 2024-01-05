By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Hiring in Canada flatlined last month despite continued strong population growth, and the jobless rate held steady as a drop in full-time jobs was balanced by additional part-time positions.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy added a net 100 jobs in December, after employment increased 24,900 the month before. The median market forecast was for the addition of 15,000 jobs, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8%, against expectations were for the jobless rate to tick higher to 5.9%.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in December was steady at 4.7%.

