OTTAWA--Employment in Canada rose in August, and the jobless rate remained steady for the month.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy added a net 39,900 jobs for the month, after employment slipped by 6,400 in July. Market expectations were for the addition of 17,500 jobs in August, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate in August was unchanged at 5.5%, in line with the consensus expectation.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in August was down slightly at 4.5% from 4.7% the month before.

