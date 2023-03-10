By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Employment in Canada rose modestly in February, while the jobless rate remained steady for the month.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy added a net 21,800 jobs in the second month of the year, following a 150,000 increase in January. Market expectations were for a gain of 10,000 jobs for the month, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate in February was unchanged at 5.0%. Expectations were for the jobless rate to rise to 5.1% from 5.0% in January.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in February was unchanged at 4.0%.

Write to Robb M. Stewart robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 0852ET