By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Unemployment in Canada continued to hover just above a record low in March after the economy added more than three times the number of jobs expected to reflect continued resilience in the face of higher interest rates.

Canada's still very tight labor market, coupled with continued wage growth, threatens to frustrate the central bank's efforts to tame inflation and supports expectations economic growth was stronger than anticipated in the early months of year.

The number of employed working-aged people in Canada rose by 34,700 in March from the month before, while the unemployment rate was unchanged for a fourth consecutive month, at 5.0%, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. Market expectations were for gain of 10,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.1%, according to economists at TD Securities.

The rise in employment, after a modest 21,800 jobs were added to the economy in February, builds on strong hiring since September that has kept the jobless rate only just above the record low 4.9% hit last June and July.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in March ticked up to 4.1% from 4.0% in February.

"Another month, another strong labor market print in Canada," said Marc Desormeaux, principal economist at Desjardins, who said that despite signs that sharply higher interest rates are biting and weakness is increasing in the global economy, Canadian full-time hiring, hours worked and wage growth persist in Canada.

Still, economists cautioned against reading too much into the monthly jobs report given hiring in March was concentrated in a few services industries and the Bank of Canada's recent business outlook survey suggests wage pressures are showing signs of easing and fewer firms report labor shortages.

Most economists anticipate the Bank of Canada will again hold its benchmark monetary-policy rate steady next week, given signs inflation is cooling and following recent global banking industry turmoil after the failure of two U.S. lenders and forced marriage of two big Swiss banks. However, the central bank is expected to caution it stands ready to lift interest rates further if the economy doesn't respond as expected to its past increases.

Year-over-year growth in average hourly wages, something the central bank watches for signs of inflationary pressures, was only slightly lower at 5.3% for March, after dipping below 5% growth in December and January. Total hours worked edged up 0.4% month-over-month in March and were 1.6% higher than the same month last year.

With employment growing and unemployment steady in March, the labor-force participation rate--the proportion of the working-age population who were either employed or unemployed--was little changed at 65.6% from 65.7% in February.

Thursday's jobs report showed hiring in March was led by full-time roles, which rose by 18,800 from the previous month, while part-time jobs rose by 15,900 for the month.

Statistics Canada said that employment was up in three industries, led by a jump in transportation and warehousing positions following little change in February. Employment in business, building and other support services also rose, following a drop in February, and there were more people working in finance, insurance, real estate, renting and leasing in March to continue an upward trend over the last year.

Employment fell in the construction industry and in natural resources, where employment had been little changed for eight straight months, and was little changed in health care and social assistance following increases in January and February.

The report indicated the ranks of the self-employed were little changed on-month in March. The number of private-sector employees was up 0.3%, while the number of public-sector workers was largely unchanged, the agency said.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its main interest rate at next week's meeting at a 15-year high 4.50% for a second month running after aggressively lifting the rate over the past year. Inflation eased to 5.2% in February, still well above the central bank's 2% target but continuing to ease from last June's 8.1% peak.

Still, with indicators continuing to point to resilience in Canada's economy despite higher interest rates, economists expect the central bank will update its most recent projections for economic growth to stall though the middle of 2023 and average 1.0% growth for the year as inflation returns to its target in 2024.

Economists at TD Securities said the latest jobs data fits with the stronger-than-expected activity in January and February and speaks to an economy that continued to operate in excess demand. They said the six month trend in employment gains is now roughly double the pace needed to maintain the unemployment rate.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

