STORY: "It'll be worth over C$200 billion to the Canadian economy over the coming decades," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in St. Thomas, adding that it would be an "anchor for Canada's electric vehicle supply chain."

Europe's largest carmaker is investing up to C$7 billion to build the plant, Volkswagen said in a statement.

Canada's federal government will provide up to C$13.2 billion in manufacturing tax credits through 2032, matching the $35 per kWh in production subsidies offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the government said in a separate statement said. It will also provide a C$700 million grant.

Ontario's provincial government also will provide C$500 million in direct investment to the German carmaker, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade local infrastructure.

The decision to build the plant in Ontario, Canada's most populous province and a key industrial engine of the country, was announced last month. The battery plant is expected to be Volkswagen's largest and create up to 3,000 jobs. Groundbreaking is planned for 2024 and production is projected to begin by 2027, the carmaker said.