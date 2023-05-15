By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale trade weakened slightly in March, led by a drop in sales of miscellaneous goods and machinery equipment and supplies.

Excluding petroleum and petroleum products, wholesale sales edged down 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the month before to 85.62 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $63.19 billion, Statistics Canada said Monday. The figure was softer than the data agency's advance estimate of a fall of 0.4% for the month.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales excluding petroleum fell 0.3% in March, the data agency said.

Including petroleum, wholesale sales for the month jumped 46.0% to C$125.15 billion, and were 55.8% higher than the same month last year.,

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's services sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Sales in four of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada posted declines for the month.

The value of wholesale inventories excluding petroleum increased 0.7% for the month to C$131.92 billion, led by motor vehicles, parts and accessories, machinery, equipment and supplies, and building materials and supplies. Total wholesale inventories, including petroleum and petroleum products, were 32.5% higher than the month before at C$173.43 billion.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release retail sales data for March on Friday.

