Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--An advance estimate of Canadian wholesale trade indicates sales continued to fall last month on the back of further weakness in motor vehicles and parts.

Statistics Canada on Friday said an advance tally of wholesale sales points to a decline of 0.6% in June from the month before.

The estimates show that sales in the food, beverage and tobacco sector also fell for the month.

Sales in the wholesale sector pulled back in May, falling 0.8% from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 82.23 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$59.47 billion, the data agency reported earlier this month. The fall was driven by a retreat in sales of motor vehicles following a big increase in April.

Including sales by petroleum, oilseed and grain merchants--the headline measure Statistics Canada is transitioning to--wholesale sales were 1.4% lower than in April at C$121.06 billion.

The estimate for June was based on a weighted response rate to Statistics Canada's survey of 66.1% and remains subject to revision. The data agency is scheduled to release official wholesale trade data Aug. 15.

