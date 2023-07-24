Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--An advance estimate suggests Canadian wholesale trade weakened in June, with a decline in sales of machinery, equipment and supplies and motor vehicles and parts.

Statistics Canada on Monday said advance results for wholesale sales point to a drop of 4.4% for the month, excluding petroleum, oilseed and grain.

The statistics agency continues to collect data for June and said the early indicator was based on a weighted response rate of almost 54%.

The early data points to a 9.5% drop in the sale of farm products, 8.7% decline in machinery and equipment sales and 5.8% fall in sales of vehicles, parts and accessories. It also showed lower sales of personal and household goods, building materials and supplies, food, beverages and tobacco products and miscellaneous goods.

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that wholesale sales excluding petroleum, oilseed and grain climbed 3.5% in May from the month before on a seasonally adjusted basis to 83.57 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $63.21 billion. Total wholesale sales, the measure the data agency is transitioning to, edged up 0.4% on-month to C$128.08 billion.

The data agency is scheduled to release official June trade data Aug. 16.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-23 0857ET