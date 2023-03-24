Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--An advance estimate of Canadian wholesale trade indicates sales declined in February, led by a drop in sales of motor vehicles, parts and accessories.

Statistics Canada on Friday said advance results for wholesale sales point to a fall of 1.6% for the month. The statistics agency continues to collect data for December and said the early indicator is subject to a higher revision rate that the regular monthly figure it releases.

The estimates show that wholesale sales of food, beverages and tobacco products were also down for the month, as were sales of building materials and supplies, while sales of farm products, machinery, equipment and supplies and miscellaneous goods all rose.

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that wholesale sales rose 2.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, to 84.21 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$61.39 billion. Declines in machinery, equipment and supplies and of miscellaneous goods led the losses.

The data agency is scheduled to release official February trade data April 17.

