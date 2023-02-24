Advanced search
Canada Wholesale Sales Estimated to Have Risen in January

02/24/2023 | 08:58am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


OTTAWA--An advance estimate of Canadian wholesale trade indicates sales rebounded in the first month of the year thanks to higher sales of machinery, equipment and supplies.

Statistics Canada on Friday said advance results for wholesale sales point to a rise of 3.0% for January. The statistics agency continues to collect data for December and said the early indicator is subject to a higher revision rate that the regular monthly figure it releases.

The estimates show that a decline in sales of motor vehicles, parts and accessories was offset by increased sales of machinery, equipment and supplies, building materials, personal and household goods and other items.

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that wholesale sales slipped 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December to 82.17 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$60.54 billion. Declines in machinery, equipment and supplies and of miscellaneous goods led the losses.

The data agency is scheduled to release official January trade data March 16.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 0857ET

