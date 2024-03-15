By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale trade unexpectedly edged higher to start the year thanks in part to strong sales of computer and communications equipment and supplies.

Wholesale sales rose 0.1% in January from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 82.41 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $60.89 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday. The figure was stronger than the data agency's advance estimate for a 0.6% fall in sales.

In price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales were essentially flat in January, an indication higher prices helped lift sales for the month.

On a one-year basis, nominal wholesale sales were 2.0% lower, while transactions on a volume basis were down 1.0%, the data agency said.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's services sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Just three of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada posted increased sales for the month. Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies grew 1.4%, and for a fourth consecutive month sales of personal and household goods were up, rising 1.8% from the month before in January, driven by textiles, clothing and footwear.

There were notable declines in farm, lawn and garden machinery and equipment industry sales and in the other machinery equipment and supplies industry group, the agency said.

The value of wholesale inventories declined 1.1% for the month to C$128.02 billion, led by reduced stocks held by motor vehicle and vehicle parts and accessories merchant wholesalers.

Including sales by petroleum, oilseed and grain merchants--the headline measure Statistics Canada is transitioning to--wholesale sales for January were up a stronger 0.5% at C$117.56 billion. Inventories on the same basis were 1.2% lower at C$141.39 billion.

The Bank of Canada has projected economic growth, which was close to zero in the second half of 2023, will remain weak in the early part of this year and consumer demand and business investment continue to be tamped down by higher interest rates. Statistics Canada previously estimated industry-level gross domestic product expanded 0.4% on-month in January after little change the month before.

Manufacturing sales recovered in the first month of the year, rising a muted 0.2% from the month before thanks to a rebound in motor vehicle shipments, and rose a stronger 1.1% in volume terms. Retail sales data for January is scheduled to be release next Friday.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 0905ET