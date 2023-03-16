By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale trade recovered in the first month of the year, driven higher by a rebound in sales of machinery, equipment and supplies.

Wholesale sales rose 2.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis for January, to roughly 84.2 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$61.2 billion, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The figure lagged the data agency's advance estimate of a rise of 3.0% for the month, and marked a recovery from the 0.8% fall in wholesale transactions previously reported for December.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales were up 2.0% in January, the data agency said.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's services sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Six of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada posted recorded sales increases in January.

After a sharp decline in December, sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose 3.2%, the data agency said/ Sales of food, beverage and tobacco products were up for a second consecutive month, buoyed by food sales with a pick up in prices for items such as meat, bakery and dairy products and fresh vegetables in January.

The only decline for the month was in sales of motor vehicles following a ramp up in the last quarter of 2022 and as companies gear up for production of more electrical vehicle sales, Statistics Canada said.

The value of wholesale inventories was 1.5% higher for the month at C$128.62 billion, after edging up 0.7% in December. The biggest increase was in personal and household goods, and the building material and supplies segment, partially offset by declines in miscellaneous good inventories and motor vehicles, parts and accessories.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0903ET