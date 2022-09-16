Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Wholesale Transactions Down 0.6% in July

09/16/2022 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Glenn Johnson


OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale transactions edged downward in July after two consecutive monthly increases, due to declines in sales of personal and household goods.

Wholesale trade slid 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, to 80.2 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $60.64 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Market expectations were for a decline of 0.3%, according to TD Securities.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales fell 1% in July.

On a one-year basis, nominal wholesale sales increased 26.4%.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's service sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Sales fell in five of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada.

The decline in July was largely the result of lower sales in the personal and household goods subsector, followed by reduced sales in building materials and supplies and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors.

The value of wholesale inventories rose 1.2% to C$121.5 billion in July.


Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 0852ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aForeigners Acquire C$14.83 Billion of Canadian Securities in July
DJ
08:57aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
08:55aKyrgyzstan says Tajikistan resumed firing on border after ceasefire
RE
08:53aSeparatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas
RE
08:53aCanada Wholesale Transactions Down 0.6% in July
DJ
08:52aShopify offers workers greater say in compensation structure to attract talent
RE
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
08:50aChina and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach
RE
08:44aMeloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
RE
08:44aCanada Housing Starts Drop 3%, to 267,443
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5LEG IMMOBILIEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS