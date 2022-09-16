Canada Wholesale Transactions Down 0.6% in July

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale transactions edged downward in July after two consecutive monthly increases, due to declines in sales of personal and household goods.

Wholesale trade slid 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, to 80.2 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $60.64 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Market expectations were for a decline of 0.3%, according to TD Securities.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales fell 1% in July.

On a one-year basis, nominal wholesale sales increased 26.4%.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's service sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Sales fell in five of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada.

The decline in July was largely the result of lower sales in the personal and household goods subsector, followed by reduced sales in building materials and supplies and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors.

The value of wholesale inventories rose 1.2% to C$121.5 billion in July.

