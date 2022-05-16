Log in
  Economy & Forex
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Canada Wholesale Transactions Rise 0.3% in March

05/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale transactions rose in March on a nominal basis, led by building materials and the auto sector. On a price-adjusted basis, sales fell.

Statistics Canada said Monday that wholesale sales increased 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in March to 79.85 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$61.86 billion. Market expectations were for wholesale transactions to record no gain from the previous month, according to economists at Bank of Nova Scotia.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales fell 0.6% in March.

On a one-year basis, nominal wholesale sales climbed 12.4%, while transactions on a volume basis were flat.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's services sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

The value of wholesale inventories rose 0.4% in March, to C$108.74 billion.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 0913ET

HOT NEWS