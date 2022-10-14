Canada Wholesale Transactions Up 1.4% in August

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale transactions climbed more than expected in August, due to growth in machinery, equipment and food.

Wholesale trade grew 1.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, to 81.3 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $59.1 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Market expectations were for a gain of 0.8%, according to TD Securities.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, wholesale sales rose 1.2% in August.

On a one-year basis, nominal wholesale sales increased 13.3%.

Wholesalers--the largest component of Canada's service sector--connect farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with companies and public institutions that use them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

Sales increased in five of the seven wholesale sectors tracked by Statistics Canada. "The miscellaneous goods subsector, the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the food, beverage and tobacco subsector led the growth for wholesale sales in August," the agency said.

The value of wholesale inventories rose 1.5% to C$123.24 billion in August.

Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0904ET