April 22 (Reuters) -
* CANADA WILL ISSUE A US-DOLLAR-DENOMINATED GLOBAL BOND ON APRIL 23, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS - FINANCE MINISTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
