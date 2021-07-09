Log in
Canada adds 230,700 jobs in June, unemployment falls to 7.8%

07/09/2021 | 09:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for resume critique and career assessment sessions at 2014 Spring National Job Fair and Training Expo in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada added more jobs that expected in June, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, though all the gains were in part-time work, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The country added 230,700 jobs in June, beating analyst expectations of 195,000, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statscan said. The unemployment rate was 7.8%, just short of expectations of 7.7%.

"The headline was good but it was all part time, so that's a bit of a dent against the quality," said Derek Holt, vice president of Capital Market Economics at Scotiabank.

Part-time employment rose by 263,900, led by strong gains in youth employment, mostly among young women and other high-contact service workers. Full-time employment fell by 33,200.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, loosened some restrictions in early June, allowing some in-person shopping and dining, but other businesses, like gyms, remain shuttered.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2471 to the greenback, or 80.19 U.S. cents, after the data.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by Fergal Smith and Jeff Lewis in TorontoEditing by Gareth Jones and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.22% 0.93334 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.01% 1.72834 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.49% 88.047 Delayed Quote.9.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.33% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.6.76%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.15% 1.48218 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.18% 0.87205 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.38% 1.2488 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
HOT NEWS