Canada adds 259,200 jobs in February, unemployment rate falls to 8.2%

03/12/2021 | 08:54am EST
People wait in line for resume critique and career assessment sessions at 2014 Spring National Job Fair and Training Expo in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada added far more jobs than expected in February, while the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since March 2020, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

With the addition of 259,200 jobs in February, Canada recouped nearly all the losses of the previous two months and beat average analyst prediction of 75,000 jobs.

The country's unemployment rate dropped to 8.2%, beating analyst expectations of 9.2%.

The gains were driven by the reopening of businesses as COVID-19 lockdowns put in place in December and January were eased.

Employment remains 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while long-term unemployment fell by 9.7% from a record high of 512,000 in January.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to 1.2512 to the greenback, or 79.92 U.S. cents, after the data.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, David Ljunggren and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
