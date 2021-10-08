Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada adds net 157,100 jobs in Sept, unemployment rate falls to 6.9%

10/08/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 157,100 jobs in September, all of them accounted for by full-time positions, and the jobless rate fell to 6.9%, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the economy would gain 65,000 jobs in September and for the unemployment rate to fall to 6.9% from 7.1% in August.

STORIES:

Market reaction: CAD/

COMMENTARY

JIMMY JEAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT DESJARDINS GROUP

"It's a pretty good jobs report. You look at full time employment and that's really a very pleasant number -- nearly 200,000, so that's very strong metrics. It's very positive."

"It's very solid and shows that Canada is doing well in that fourth wave. We are inching towards having fully recovered the pandemic losses unemployment. Job vacancies are very high, so that's also very constructive for hiring going forward."

"The Bank of Canada has yesterday alluded to the job market returning back to health, so I think it sets the stage for potentially them switching to reinvestment phase on QE."

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK

"I think it reinforces expectations for the Bank of Canada to shift gears to the reinvestment phase of its QE programs with the upcoming meeting. We're now at a full recovery on jobs, but with still a fairly modest amount of slack leftover (in other areas).

"Full-time strong job growth drove a pretty large gain in hours worked of over 1%, so that's very good for GDP and that suggests a recovery as well... not only in terms of Q3, but also the way the math hands off to Q4, so, overall, a very good report."

"We went through a bit of a disappointment in the first half with the negative revisions to GDP and a mild contraction in the second quarter... (Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem) is still generally on the optimistic side... He's emphasizing a rebound in the second half, and all these numbers that we're getting now tend to reinforce that - GDP, jobs, hours worked. We're on the upswing now."

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES

"We had a big increase in the participation rate which is very good to see. Even with the big increase in the participation rate obviously we had the unemployment rate fall."

"The Bank of Canada is still going to want to see more improvement from here because their goal isn't just to get back to the pre-pandemic jobs number it was to get back to the pre-pandemic employment population ratio. So they are going to see a little bit more work to be done in order to get back to where they would see trend employment ... but it is obviously very encouraging, particularly in light of some of the softer prints we saw earlier in Q3 across a variety of metrics.

"It's a sign the economy continues to recover."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Steve Scherer and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Denny Thomas)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aU.S. bond funds see lowest weekly inflow in 2-1/2 months on inflation fears, Lipper says
RE
09:09aIndia's TCS posts 29% jump in profit on pandemic-led digitisation demand
RE
09:02aCanada adds net 157,100 jobs in Sept, unemployment rate falls to 6.9%
RE
09:02aU.S. fed funds futures fully price in rate hike by December 2022 after payrolls
RE
09:02aPound set for best week vs euro in 5 months on BoE hike bets
RE
09:01aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks nudge higher after U.S. employment growth slows sharply
RE
09:00aBank of England targets 'failures' in banks' trading books
RE
09:00aDollar dips after U.S. job growth disappoints
RE
08:59aUK PM takes on former Tesco CEO Lewis to fix supply chain problems
RE
08:58aNew rules needed to cover risks from cloud computing, says Bank of England
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
3U.S. job growth slows sharply in September; unemployment rate falls to ..
4European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution
5Vonovia buys option for stake in rival Adler

HOT NEWS