Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada appoints First Nations member to Bank of Canada board

01/12/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government filled three Bank of Canada board vacancies on Thursday with finance veterans including Ernie Daniels, likely the first First Nations member on the central bank's board, a bank spokesperson said.

The Bank of Canada's board selects its governor and provides general oversight of the management and administration of the institution. The board's 12 independent directors are appointed by the government for three-year terms.

Daniels and the other two appointees - David Dominy and Shelley Williams - "bring many years of accounting, capital markets, and financial management from across industries and sectors," Canada's finance ministry said in a statement.

Daniels, who is from the Salt River First Nation in Canada's Northwest Territories, has over 35 years of senior financial management experience and has been chief executive of First Nations Finance Authority, a financial non-profit, since 2012.

"To the best of our knowledge" Daniels is the first board member to hail from a First Nation in the bank's almost 90-year history, a spokesperson said.

Williams is an accountant and has held senior positions at large multinational public companies, while Dominy was most recently the CEO of FIRMA Foreign Exchange Corp., the finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.52% 0.74856 Delayed Quote.0.85%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.53% 1.33584 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
Latest news "Economy"
03:38pU.S. CDC appoints Maine's Nirav Shah as second-in-command
RE
03:35pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 7-week high as 'peak' inflation hobbles U.S. counterpart
RE
03:32pWisconsin governor signs executive order banning tiktok, other t…
RE
03:24pRussia's troubles in Ukraine likely caused leadership shakeup: Pentagon
RE
03:22pNike CEO John Donahoe Says Seeing Continued Strong Consumer Demand For Co's Products And Brands - CNBC Interview
RE
03:22pNike ceo john donahoe says seeing continued strong consumer dema…
RE
03:17pArgentina inflation tops minister's forecast, annual rate at 95%
RE
03:10pThe scale of alleged Russian torture in Kherson
RE
03:10pCrisis-hit Ghana increases public servant salaries by 30%
RE
03:06pCanada appoints First Nations member to Bank of Canada board
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS