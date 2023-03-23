"Based on intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), this morning RCMP officers arrested Mohamed Amine Assal, 18, of Ville Saint-Lauren," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Police said their operation was aimed at disrupting Assal's "suspicious activities" and making him sign a peace bond. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be laid at a later date, the police said on Thursday.
"Following a short probe by security authorities, the RCMP had reasonable grounds to fear that an individual may commit a terrorism offence," police added, without providing further details.
Reuters could not immediately reach Assal or his family or representative for comment.
