Canada banning TikTok on staff devices - National Post

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada is banning Chinese social
media app TikTok from all government-issued devices effective
Tuesday, according to a report in the National Post on Monday,
citing official communication to an internal department.
The decision was made to ensure the security of government
information after an internal review showed that TikTok's data
collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks,
the report said.
The move, which comes days after the European Commission
imposed a similar ban, underscores the growing lobby against
TikTok over concerns of its proximity to the Chinese government
and hold over user data across the world.
Canada's privacy commissioner and TikTok did not
immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)