Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada banning TikTok on staff devices - National Post

02/27/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada is banning Chinese social media app TikTok from all government-issued devices effective Tuesday, according to a report in the National Post on Monday, citing official communication to an internal department.

The decision was made to ensure the security of government information after an internal review showed that TikTok's data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks, the report said.

The move, which comes days after the European Commission imposed a similar ban, underscores the growing lobby against TikTok over concerns of its proximity to the Chinese government and hold over user data across the world.

Canada's privacy commissioner and TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:03aYellen says legal obstacles remain on seizure of Russian assets to aid Ukraine
RE
11:02aCanaccord's special committee does not approve management-led C$1.13 bln buyout offer
RE
11:01aYellen says there are strong controls on u.s. economic aid to uk…
RE
11:01aYellen says u.s. has warned china of 'severe consequences' if go…
RE
11:01aYellen says will examine ukraine's calls for u.s. sanctions on r…
RE
11:01aU.s. treasury's yellen says there are significant legal obstacle…
RE
11:01aYellen says russia should bear cost of damage it has caused in u…
RE
11:01aU.S. Treasury's Yellen makes surprise visit to Ukraine to push economic aid
RE
11:01aYellen also discusses role of western sanctions on degrading rus…
RE
11:01aYellen in kyiv remarks highlights importance of economic and bud…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..

HOT NEWS