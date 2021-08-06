Canada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds

OTTAWA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday formally blocked
a proposal to build a steelmaking coal mine in the Rocky
Mountains of Alberta, citing what it said would be the
significant environmental damage.
The decision did not come as a surprise since energy
regulators last month said the Grassy Mountain project, proposed
by a unit of Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock
Prospecting Pty Ltd, would not be in the public interest.
Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, responsible for
taking the final decision, said the project would harm surface
water quality and threaten endangered animal and tree species.
"The Government of Canada has determined those effects are
not justified in the circumstances and therefore, the project
cannot proceed," he said in a statement.
Hancock's Riversdale Resources Ltd unit said that at its
peak, the proposed C$800 million ($638 million) project would
produce 4.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal a year, generate
C$1.7 billion in taxes and royalties over the 23-year mine life,
and employ 400 people.
Last month Benga Mining Ltd, which is owned by Riversdale
Resources, said it would launch an appeal against the earlier
rejection by the energy regulator.
($1 = 1.2546 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Marguerita Choy)