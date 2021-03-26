Canada budget deficit swells to C$268 billion over first 10 months of 2020/21

"The unprecedented shift in the government's financial results reflects the severe deterioration in the economic situation and temporary measures implemented ... as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak during this period," it said in a statement.

Year-to-date revenues dropped by 14.7% reflecting a broad-based decline including lower tax revenues. Year-to-date program expenses, meanwhile, jumped 83.9% largely due to emergency transfers to individuals, businesses and the provinces.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$20.01 billion in January 2021, compared to the C$415 million surplus recorded in January 2020.

Monthly revenues were down 7.4% on a decline in other revenues, which include Crown corporation profits and returns on investments among other things. Program expenses climbed 65.5%, again on COVID-19 response measures.

($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars)

