Canada's women's soccer team has been deducted six points in the Olympic tournament and their head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year, global governing body FIFA said on Saturday.

It's the latest fallout from a drone spying scandal that has tainted the team's gold medal defense.

The Canadian Soccer Association was also hit with a fine of just over $225,000.

New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match, which Canada won 2-1.

Priestman has coached the team since 2020 and led them to the Olympic title in Tokyo a year later.

She, along with Canadian officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have been banned from any soccer-related activity for one year for (quote) "offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play," FIFA said.

Priestman apologized for what had happened and said the responsibility lay with her. The Canadian Olympic Committee removed her on Thursday after her suspension by Canada Soccer.

The reigning Olympic champions will drop to minus three points in their group, with two matches left to play - a mountain to climb if they are to move past the group stage.

The decision remains subject to a potential appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.