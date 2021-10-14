Canada concerned about supply chain issues, watching ports 'closely'

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada is concerned about the challenges
facing global supply chains and is watching the country's ports
very closely, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on
Thursday.
Freeland, speaking to reporters in Washington after meetings
of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said she was
broadly optimistic about the strength of Canada's economic
recovery from COVID-19.
The rebound in demand for goods as restrictions are lifted
has exposed supply chain shortages, with firms scrambling for
workers, ships and even fuel to power factories, threatening the
fledgling bounce back.
"The issue of both supply chain congestion and supply chain
shortages, was discussed ... it's definitely a concern on the
minds of finance ministers around the world," Freeland said.
"We are definitely mindful of the supply chain issues in the
Canadian economy. We are monitoring the supply chain and
Canadian ports, very, very closely."
Freeland said the process of restarting the economy after
the shutdowns was inevitably going to be uneven.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)