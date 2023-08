Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dock workers in Western Canada have accepted an improved labor contract after a month-long dispute that impacted trade and disrupted operations at the country's busiest ports, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said on Friday.

The vote was 74.66% favor of the terms of the settlement, the ILWU said in a statement.

