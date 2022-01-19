Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada doesn't need to spend all promised COVID stimulus -watchdog

01/19/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government no longer needs to spend all of the stimulus it promised to help fight COVID-19 and if it does, the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise, an official spending watchdog said on Wednesday.

In December 2020, Ottawa said it would invest an extra C$70 billion ($56 billion) to C$100 billion over three years to help the economy recover from the epidemic. The rate of expenditure would depend on how well the economy was doing, it added.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux said that given the economy had already returned to its pre-pandemic levels, "the policy rationale for the additional spending initially presented as stimulus spending no longer exists."

Giroux said he estimated that when Liberal commitments during the 2021 election campaign were added to the 2020 promise, some C$48.5 billion in stimulus remained.

If this were spent, the debt-to-GDP ratio in the 2025-26 fiscal year would increase to 46.9% from the 45.3% Ottawa is currently forecasting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau side-stepped questions about the report, saying the debt-to-GDP ratio needed to keep falling.

"That's something that we've always put forward as a sense of fiscal responsibility, that the size of our debt and relation to the size of our economy needs to continue to decline, and it is doing exactly that," he told reporters.

"We're going to continue to make sure that we are keeping Canada's balance books healthy, while at the same time being there to support Canadians."

($1 = 1.2485 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.16% 1.41783 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.55% 60.26 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pPrior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta surge -U.S. study
RE
02:41pToronto-based 1Password raises $620 million, valuation more than triples
RE
02:40pCoronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
RE
02:35pREBECCA CAMPBELL : Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead
RE
02:35pU.S. Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny rift over masks
RE
02:32pGM targets hydrogen-powered generators in expansion of fuel cell business
RE
02:30pToronto-based 1Password raises $620 mln, valuation more than triples
RE
02:28pBlinken tells Ukraine he will keep working to avert Russian attack
RE
02:27pAll three major u.s. stock indexes lower in afternoon trading
RE
02:25pU.S. to set 'common goals' on Indo-Pacific economic cooperation in early 2022 -official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5U.S. mortgage interest rates climb for 4th straight week

HOT NEWS