Canada doesn't need to spend all promised COVID stimulus -watchdog

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government no
longer needs to spend all of the stimulus it promised to help
fight COVID-19 and if it does, the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise,
an official spending watchdog said on Wednesday.
In December 2020, Ottawa said it would invest an extra C$70
billion ($56 billion) to C$100 billion over three years to help
the economy recover from the epidemic. The rate of expenditure
would depend on how well the economy was doing, it added.
Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux said that given the
economy had already returned to its pre-pandemic levels, "the
policy rationale for the additional spending initially presented
as stimulus spending no longer exists."
Giroux said he estimated that when Liberal commitments
during the 2021 election campaign were added to the 2020
promise, some C$48.5 billion in stimulus remained.
If this were spent, the debt-to-GDP ratio in the 2025-26
fiscal year would increase to 46.9% from the 45.3% Ottawa is
currently forecasting.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau side-stepped questions about
the report, saying the debt-to-GDP ratio needed to keep falling.
"That's something that we've always put forward as a sense
of fiscal responsibility, that the size of our debt and relation
to the size of our economy needs to continue to decline, and it
is doing exactly that," he told reporters.
"We're going to continue to make sure that we are keeping
Canada's balance books healthy, while at the same time being
there to support Canadians."
($1 = 1.2485 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Sandra Maler)