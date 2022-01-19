Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada, echoing U.S., says it fears armed conflict could erupt in Ukraine

01/19/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada fears armed conflict could break out in Ukraine and is working with allies to make clear to Russia that any more aggression towards Kiev is unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blinken-says-russian-attack-ukraine-could-come-very-short-notice-2022-01-19 said earlier that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice". Moscow, which has stationed military equipment and tens of thousands of troops near the border, denies it is planning an invasion and blames the West for rising tensions.

"We do fear an armed conflict in Ukraine. We're very worried about the position of the Russian government ... and the fact that they're sending soldiers to the Ukrainian border," Trudeau told a news conference.

Canada, with a sizeable and politically influential population of Ukrainian descent, has taken a strong line with Russia since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"We're working with our international partners and colleagues to make it very, very clear that Russian aggression and further incursion into Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable," Trudeau said.

"We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage."

Canadian troops are in Latvia as part of a NATO mission and Trudeau said they would "continue the important work that NATO is doing to protect its eastern front".

Canada has had a 200-strong training mission in western Ukraine since 2015.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/canada-condemns-russian-troop-movements-near-ukraine-mulls-weapons-supplies-kyiv-2022-01-18 on Tuesday said Ottawa would make a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine.

Trudeau side-stepped a question about sending defensive weapons, saying any decision would "be based on what is best for the people of Ukraine".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren;Editing by Will Dunham and Philippa Fletcher)

By David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.06% 1.41646 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.06% 61.085 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.71% 76.38842 Delayed Quote.1.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03pUs 20-year treasury yields dip to session low of 2.205% after auction
RE
01:01pBetting Omicron has peaked, PM Johnson drops COVID rules in England
RE
01:00pCanada, echoing U.S., says it fears armed conflict could erupt in Ukraine
RE
12:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow up on earnings lift, Nasdaq off session low
RE
12:58pS&P 500, Dow up on earnings lift, Nasdaq off session low
RE
12:58pJapanese airlines resume U.S. Boeing 777 flights after 5G rollout
RE
12:57pPopeyes brand arrives in india as part of continued international growth
RE
12:54pDisney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead
RE
12:53pWHO Says Emergency Committee Achieve The Call To Action To Have At Least 70% Of All Countries’ Populations Vaccinated By The Start Of July 2022
RE
12:53pWho-committee says conduct epidemiological investigations of sars-cov-2 transmission at human-animal interface, surveillance on potential animal hosts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5Temporary respite for the Nasdaq

HOT NEWS