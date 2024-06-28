OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.3% in April, as rebounds in wholesale trade, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, and manufacturing contributed to the growth, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
May GDP most likely rose 0.1%, the agency said in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector was up 0.3% in April, while the service-producing sector also increased by 0.3%.
(Changes in percent)
Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Apr yr/yr
All industries +0.3 -0.0 -0.0 +1.1
Goods +0.3 -0.1 0.0 -1.1
Services +0.3 -0.0 -0.0 +1.8
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast April GDP to rise 0.3%.
