OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.3% in April, as rebounds in wholesale trade, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, and manufacturing contributed to the growth, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

May GDP most likely rose 0.1%, the agency said in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector was up 0.3% in April, while the service-producing sector also increased by 0.3%.

(Changes in percent)

Apr Mar(rev) Mar(prev) Apr yr/yr

All industries +0.3 -0.0 -0.0 +1.1

Goods +0.3 -0.1 0.0 -1.1

Services +0.3 -0.0 -0.0 +1.8

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast April GDP to rise 0.3%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/GDP