Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Friday approved a request from the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) for a variance on a section of pipeline in British Columbia.

TMX had asked to be allowed to install smaller diameter pipe in a 2,300-meter section of the oil pipeline, after encountering "very challenging" construction conditions due to the hardness of the rock in a mountainous area between Hope and Chilliwack. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)