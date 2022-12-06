Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada exports rose in October helped by weak dollar

12/06/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Container ships dock at Roberts Bank Superport in Delta

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's exports rose in October, largely driven by pharmaceutical products, while imports were also up, largely as a result of a depreciation of the Canadian dollar, data showed on Tuesday.

The country's trade surplus with the world grew to C$1.21 billion ($888.53 million) in October, Statistics Canada said, slightly above analysts' forecasts of a surplus of C$1.20 billion.

Exports rose 1.5%, helped by higher exports of medicinal products as well as gold bars and coins to the United States, Statscan said. By volume, exports were up 0.1%.

Imports rose 0.6%, but were down 0.9% by volume. Motor vehicles and parts as well as metal and non-metallic mineral products drove the gains, while imports of energy products also increased, bolstered by incoming U.S. crude oil.

"Canada's merchandise trade surplus widened in October, with a weaker Canadian dollar providing a helping hand. Still, trade volumes look to have added to growth in the month," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, in a note.

A large share of Canada's trade is done in U.S. dollars, which means converted values are higher when the Canadian dollar depreciates against the U.S. dollar. When expressed in U.S. dollars, Canadian exports were down 1.3% in October, and imports decreased 2.2%, Statscan said.

"The essentially unchanged level of export volumes in October, despite a big boost from higher agricultural exports, suggests that the sector is beginning to struggle amid weaker external demand," said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.

Exports of farm, fishing and intermediate food products rose 10.2% in October to a record-high C$5.5 billion, helped by canola and wheat. Higher exports of canola, oilseeds and wheat also contributed to a 25.4% jump in exports to China, which hit a record high of C$3.3 billion in October.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, down 0.3% on the day.

($1 = 1.3618 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; additional reporting by Dale Smith and Fergal Smith; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Bernadette Baum)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.31% 0.91411 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.66913 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRENT OIL -3.96% 79.66 Delayed Quote.6.41%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.14% 1.65893 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.21419 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.30% 100.201 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.59% 0.68939 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.73181 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.26% 1.42985 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.04663 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.64% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.49% 0.86333 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6319 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.08% 407.1576 Real-time Quote.6.34%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.54% 1.3662 Delayed Quote.6.43%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.95% 715.5 End-of-day quote.-7.17%
WTI -3.87% 74.433 Delayed Quote.7.66%
Latest news "Economy"
02:59pGSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pNetflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
RE
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:56pAustralia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:39pUAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
02:39pU.N. summit aims for global pact to protect nature
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS