Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada will extend its restrictions for
all travelers entering the country, except from the United
States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move
to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals
arriving from the United States will continue until Dec. 21 and
may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said
Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a
framework for considering applications from sport organizations
seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)