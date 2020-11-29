Log in
Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

11/29/2020
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec. 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20201129:nCNWVRqK2a&default-theme=true.

Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2020
